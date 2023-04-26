 Back To Top
Business

Booyoung founder receives medal for contribution to growth in Cambodia

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Apr 26, 2023 - 11:33       Updated : Apr 26, 2023 - 11:33
Booyoung Group Founder and Chairman Lee Joong-keun (right) poses for a photo with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen after receiving the Medal of National Merit for his contributions to the country's national development in Phnom Penh on Monday. (Booyoung Group)
Booyoung Group Founder and Chairman Lee Joong-keun (right) poses for a photo with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen after receiving the Medal of National Merit for his contributions to the country's national development in Phnom Penh on Monday. (Booyoung Group)

South Korean construction giant Booyoung Group’s Founder and Chairman Lee Joong-keun was awarded the Medal of National Merit by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Monday.

The medal is the highest honor given by the Cambodian government and is awarded to those who have significantly contributed to national development.

As a recipient of the medal, Chairman Lee was recognized for his leadership in many social contribution projects that Booyoung Group carried out throughout Cambodia. This includes the group’s recent donation of 200 buses to the country’s capital Phnom Penh in February for the improvement of transportation conditions.

During the bus donation ceremony held on Feb. 28, Lee said, “I hope that our buses will help the citizens of Phnom Penh, especially young students, travel more safely and comfortably while using their commute time effectively.”

Among various other projects, the group has also donated 3,000 digital pianos and 40,000 electronic chalkboards to help bolster the country’s education infrastructure.

Lee was thus acknowledged for his contributions to strengthening Korea-Cambodia relations through these projects.

Currently, Booyoung is working on a retail real estate and residential community in Phnom Penh dubbed “Booyoung Town,” where housing, schools, daycare centers and more will be made available for residents.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
