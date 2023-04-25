[Herald Review] ‘Kiss’ explores things lost in translation

With the click of a button, we easily access news from the other side of the world. We may even feel that we understand the horrors of war when we witness images of bombings, destruction and refugees on our screens.

However, can we truly comprehend the tragedy of war through mere fragments of videos and news reports?

“Kiss,” the Seoul Metropolitan Theatre's opening play for the 2023 season, introduces the rising Chilean playwright Guillermo Calderon to Korea. The play serves as an important wake-up call, shattering our presumption that we know everything.

The play, which premiered in Dusseldorf, Germany in 2014 and was met with critical acclaim worldwide, is best described with the word "twist," a term so ubiquitous that it features in almost every aspect of the work.

Regardless of one's expectations for a twist, the play remains remarkably unpredictable, perhaps for even the most imaginative of audience members.

The production team has made efforts to avoid spoilers, so this review will also refrain from revealing too much.

Of course, as the introduction of this review suggests, the play has a lot to do with war.