National

Seoul city plans cultural events at public parks in May

By No Kyung-min
Published : Apr 25, 2023 - 17:41       Updated : Apr 25, 2023 - 17:41
Visitors enter Children's Grand Park in Seoul (The Korea Herald)
Visitors enter Children's Grand Park in Seoul (The Korea Herald)

The Seoul city government said Tuesday that it will host a range of cultural festivities and events in public parks throughout the city next month, in a bid to provide families with diverse cultural experiences.

The planned events include a list of musicals, cultural performances and hands-on activities related to both nature and Korean culture. They are set to take place at 20 parks across the city, including Boramae Park, Mapo World Cup Park, Mt. Baebong Park, Seoul Botanic Park, Seoul Grand Park, Namsan Park, Naksan Park, Yongsan Family Park, Children's Grand Park and Oil Tank Culture Park, it said.

Seoul's Children's Grand Park, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, will host a variety of concerts and performances including the Seoul Pop Orchestra, a children's folk ballet, Little Angels and Pengsoo, a penguin character created by Education Broadcasting System (EBS).

As part of its nature conservation mission under the theme of "Green Heroes, Gather Around," Mapo World Cup Park invites visitors to become green heroes at the "Green Playground." Similarly, Seoul Botanic Park offers environmentally friendly family programs in its "Giant's Garden" themed area inspired by fairy tales, where guests can participate in activities such as coloring gardens, making lotus bracelets and pressing flowers.

Seoul Grand Park has a range of activities planned, including a children's cheerleading show, a choir performance, a colorful dream profile shoot, animal face painting and an animal quiz show. From May 26 to June 4, there will be rosary events such as coloring postcards, magic concerts, street performances and human statue displays.

Namsan Park, Naksan Park and Yongsan Family Park, all known for their scenic picnic areas, plan to offer a range of exciting hands-on experiences from May 5 to 6. These activities will include archery, the opportunity to write family mottos on scrolls and playing with rope.

Oil Tank Culture Park will hold a musical gala concert at the T2 outdoor stage on May 13. Additionally, the park will be running a reading program from May 13 to 31 at the T6 Eco Lounge.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
