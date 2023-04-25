BTS' Suga continues successful solo career, heads overseas

Making a successful solo comeback with his new album "D-Day," Suga of sensational K-pop band BTS gears up to extend his reach to overseas.

Suga on Wednesday is set to begin his global concert tour, "'Suga | Agust D-Day Tour," in the US.

Following the first gig at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on Wednesday, the series will continue in Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland until mid-May.

Suga will then embark on his Asian leg of the tour, starting off with concerts in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 26, followed by those in Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

The rapper-producer is the first member from the septet to conduct a global tour under his own name.

The concert follows the release of Suga's latest solo album, "D-Day," which he put out on Friday under his other alias Agust D.

The album was the first solo work put out by Suga since BTS officially halted group activities for the members to focus on their individual career in July last year.

Suga on Tuesday followed up on his new album with a music video for track "Amygdala."

Amygdala is an almond-shaped part of the brain that processes emotions and memories related to fear. Through the song, Suga addresses a traumatic memory that he does not want to remember.