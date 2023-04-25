 Back To Top
National

[Breaking] S. Korea, US to unveil separate documents on extended deterrence

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Apr 25, 2023 - 08:38       Updated : Apr 25, 2023 - 09:10
President Yoon Suk Yeol's senior press secretary Kim Eun-hye (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol's senior press secretary Kim Eun-hye (Yonhap)

 

An additional document detailing extended deterrence measures will be unveiled following the summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, according to the South Korean presidential office.

Yoon's senior press secretary Kim Eun-hye told reporters Monday evening in Washington that the upcoming document will specify a more advanced version of the extended deterrence strategy.

Her remarks came a day after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that President Biden would reinforce and enhance the US extended deterrence commitments to South Korea in response to intensifying threats from North Korea.

“We will have the presidents -- the two presidents -- actually release a statement that deals with the question of extended deterrence, particularly in the context of the threat and the evolving threat posed by the DPRK,” Sullivan said.

A senior official of the South Korean presidential office said on the condition of anonymity that the two leaders are expected to discuss the implementation of more practical and strengthened extended deterrence to ease the public concerns and anxiety caused by the advancement of North Korea's increasing nuclear arsenal and missile development.

The official, however, refrained from providing further details, as the exact wording of the final statements is still under discussion.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
