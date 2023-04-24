[Herald Review] Musical 'Rachmaninoff' bridges gaps between audience and classical music

People often overlook the fact that even the most talented musicians are still human beings, and we tend to remember only their most notable accomplishments. The naming of classical music pieces labeled with vital information such as the form, key and chronological order in which they were composed is not enough to convey the stories behind their masterpieces. Only those with a great curiosity and the willingness to explore beyond these labels will ever discover the stories of their creation.

For instance, why did Rachmaninoff write Symphony No. 1 at the age of 22 and what happened after it premiered? What went through his mind at the time? Why did it take eight years for him to write Symphony No. 2? And what happened to the piece?

Answers to these questions might add another colorful layer to the experience of listening to Rachmaninoff’s music, and that’s exactly what "Rachmaninoff," the South Korean original musical, does.

With only two actors, the 100-minute musical shows the composer’s three-year struggle with depression and writer's block after his first symphony received harsh reviews, as well as his recovery after meeting physician and psychiatrist Nikolai Dahl. Dahl, a witty character, provides positive affirmations and helps Rachmaninoff regain his sense of creativity and self-worth.