National Theater Company of Korea to stage Chekov's tragicomedy

The National Theater Company of Korea is set to stage Anton Chekhov’s posthumous work of Russian theater, “The Cherry Orchard,” at the National Theater of Korea’s Myeongdong Arts Theater from May 4 to 28.

Chekhov’s final full-length play will be directed by Kim Kwang-bo, the artistic director of the NTC who has been at the helm of the state theater since 2020.

Although Chekhov labeled this work as a comedy in his notes, the play is known for its realistic portrayal of the comedy and tragedy of life. Set in the rapidly changing society at the turn of the 20th century, the play contrasts the fates of the declining aristocracy and the rising middle class.

The story revolves around Ranevskaya, the landlord of a cherry orchard, who faces the imminent loss of her once-glorious property at an upcoming auction. Returning to the stage as Madame Ranevsky is actor Baek Ji-won, who is known for her role as Han Seon-young, CEO of the Hanbada Law Firm in ENA’s hit series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

The production will be filmed as a video performance and will be showcased at NTCK’s online theater in the future, making it accessible to a wider audience.