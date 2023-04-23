[Herald Review] ‘Pansori Les Miserables,' blend of pansori, band music and theater

A pansori adaptation of Victor Hugo’s timeless classic “Les Miserables” performed by Ip Koa Son, a pansori creative group, ended its 13-day run at Doosan Art Center’s Space 111 in Seoul on Saturday.

A seamless blend of old and new, “Pansori Les Miserables” follows the general plot of the original narrative, but reconstructs it with the traditional form of pansori, in which a “sorrikkun” (vocalist) and “gosu” (drummer) lead the story. Set inside a ship in an unknown period, the world is submerged in water and there are only survivors wandering the vast ocean in search of land.

Aboard the ship, social conflicts, poverty and harsh realities prevail. It’s apparent that the tale remains relevant even in current times.

Pansori singer Lee Seung-hee led the show, masterfully switching between the narrator and other major characters -- mainly, Jean Valjean, Fantine and Javert. Lee’s powerful performance of storytelling and singing filled the stage. With a chair as a prop, she portrayed the different characters through subtle changes in voice, facial expression and body language, bringing each character to life onstage.