[Graphic News] K-pop generates 8 of world’s 10 most-sold albums in 2022

Eight of the top 10 bestselling albums worldwide last year were K-pop albums, a global album sales chart showed.

According to the Global Album Sales Chart 2022 released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an organization that represents the interests of the recording industry worldwide, albums by K-pop acts swept eight of the top 10 positions on the chart.

The IFPI Global Album Sales Chart ranks the biggest albums of the year based on the number of units sold across all physical formats and includes paid full album downloads.

K-pop supergroup BTS ranked No. 2 with “Proof” and Stray Kids came in fourth with “Maxident,” closely followed by Seventeen’s “Face the Sun” at fifth and Enhypen’s “Manifesto: Day 1” at sixth. (Yonhap)