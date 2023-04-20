Diageo Korea, British Embassy to sponsor Chevening Scholarships until 2026

Diageo Korea CEO Dan Hamilton (second from left) and British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks (third from left) pose for a photo after a signing ceremony at the British Embassy in Seoul, Wednesday. (Diageo Korea)

Diageo Korea said Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the British Embassy in Seoul to extend sponsoring the UK government's global scholarships program. Through the extension, the Korean unit of the British drinks group plans to continue to help foster global leaders in Korea until 2026.

The Chevening Scholarships are a global scholarship program organized by the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They are awarded to talented people with excellent academic backgrounds and potential leadership for master's courses at British universities, selected by the British Embassy in each country.

The scholarship currently maintains a global network of more than 50,000 alumni from 160 countries around the world.

Diageo Korea has been awarding Chevening Scholarships to talented people in Korea for a one-year master's program at a British university since it first signed an agreement with the British Embassy Seoul in 2006.

"We will support Korean talent to develop academically and grow into global leaders in various fields of society through the sponsorship of the Chevening Scholarship," Diageo Korea CEO Dan Hamilton said, promising that the company will continue to support leaders of future generations.

"2023 is the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and the UK along with the 40th anniversary of the Chevening Scholarship," British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks said.

Addressing the support from Diageo Korea, the British ambassador announced that the scholarship has provided opportunities for hundreds of top domestic talent to earn master's degrees in the UK over the past 40 years.

"We are pleased to continue our historic Chevening partnership with Diageo Korea, and that Korea's most talented will continue to study in the UK with full scholarships,” Crooks added.

Meanwhile, Diageo Korea will hold various social contribution activities here, including healthy drinking campaigns and donations to local communities, as well as fostering domestic talent.

The company promoted the "DRINKIQ Quiz" campaign, to deliver knowledge of appropriate drinking at the end of last year, while delivering donations to Lovere:paper, a social enterprise helping senior citizens.