 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Classical music meets media art at Lotte Concert Hall's 'In House Artist' series

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Apr 20, 2023 - 15:57       Updated : Apr 20, 2023 - 15:57
Violinist Yoon So-young (left) and pianist Lee Jin-sang perform together during a press conference held at the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul, Tuesday. (Lotte Concert Hall)
Violinist Yoon So-young (left) and pianist Lee Jin-sang perform together during a press conference held at the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul, Tuesday. (Lotte Concert Hall)

Two artists-in-residence at the Lotte Concert Hall, pianist Lee Jin-sang and violinist Yoon So-young, will perform three sets of classical performances incorporating media art in April, June and November.

Joining the pair are creative director Cha Jin-yeob, a dancer-turned-director, and media artist Hwang Sun-jeong.

Since 2021, the classical music concert venue has sponsored the “In House Artist” series, a program which gives promising artists an opportunity to experiment with their musical imagination beyond a typical recital stage.

Kicking off the first part of the series on Saturday is pianist Lee, performing Liszt's “A La Chapelle Sixtine” and Berlioz's “Symphonie fantastique.”

“(During the rehearsal), it felt much more intuitive. It was amazing to see the images inspired by the music unfold visually,” Lee said during a press conference held at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul on Tuesday.

“This is definitely a challenge for all of us because we specialize in different fields. But to bring creativity together through this experiment was truly inspiring,” he added.

Lee is the first Asian to win the triennial Concours Geza Anda in 2009, considered one of the most prestigious and demanding piano competitions. He took an unusual path of learning the craft of piano-making at Steinway Austria in search of the perfect sound.

During the concert, a female dancer will be starring in Berlioz’s symphony. The emotion of the music will be expressed through the dancer’s movements, Cha said.

(From left) Pianist Lee Jin-sang, violinist Yoon So-young, director Cha Jin-yeob and media artist Hwang Sun-jeong attend a press conference held at the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul, Tuesday. (Lotte Concert Hall)
(From left) Pianist Lee Jin-sang, violinist Yoon So-young, director Cha Jin-yeob and media artist Hwang Sun-jeong attend a press conference held at the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul, Tuesday. (Lotte Concert Hall)

On June 23, Yoon will perform Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” and Richter’s “Recomposed Four Seasons.”

“Richter’s music comes to me like a blank page, so I thought it would fit well with media art. I hope the audience will enjoy comparing Vivaldi and Richter,” Yoon said.

Yoon was also the first Korean to win the International Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition in 2011.

On Nov. 29, Lee and Yoon will perform together. The program has not been released.

Director Cha said working with the musicians, she realized that each note has a story.

“There is a narrative and emotions in a piece of music, like a novel,” said Cha. “We tried to organically combine media art, dance, music and the space itself to maximize emotions.”

Hwang said she created media art to give a feeling of “playing together,” adding that the focus was to “express space beyond the two dimensional."



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114