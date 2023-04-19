Cheon Myeong-kwan's 'Whale' shortlisted for International Booker Prize

South Korean novelist Cheon Myeong-kwan's "Whale" has been shortlisted for the 2023 International Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious literary awards in the world along with the Nobel Prize in literature and the French Goncourt Prize.

The British prize was established in 2005 to honor an author and translator equally for a single work of fiction translated into English.

The novel, translated by Chi-Young Kim and published by Europa Editions on Jan. 19, was among six other shortlisted works, announced by the organizer on Tuesday.

The Booker Prize described the book as "an adventure-satire of epic proportions, which sheds new light on the changes Korea experienced in its rapid transition from pre-modern to post-modern society" on its website.

"'Whale' is a riot of book. ... vivid characters are foolish but wise, awful but endearing, and always irrepressible," said the judges.

The story of an ambitious woman named Geum-bok, who goes from being a mountain village girl to a small-town entrepreneur, was among the 13 preliminary nominations that were announced on March 14.