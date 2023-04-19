 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares end higher on auto, battery materials, financial gains

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2023 - 16:03       Updated : Apr 19, 2023 - 16:03
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks finished up Wednesday, as automakers, battery materials companies and banks led the market gains. The local currency fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 3.99 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 2,575.08.

Trading volume was high at 933 million shares worth 12.4 trillion won ($9.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 596 to 276.

Institutions bought a net 455 billion won worth of stocks, while foreigners and retail investors offloaded stocks valued at a net 573 billion won.

Overnight, Wall Street closed little changed as investors weighed earnings reports from some large US banks and hawkish comments by Fed officials who favor continued rate hikes to tame inflation.

Investors are awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book on Wednesday and more comments from Fed officials for insights on the US central bank's monetary tightening.

In Seoul, leading carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.15 percent to close at 193,600 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia advanced 3.26 percent to 85,400 won. Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, went up 0.89 percent to 227,000 won.

Posco Future M, steel giant Posco Holding's components-making unit, spiked 8.38 percent to 414,000 won, continuing its recent winning streak on rosy business prospects.

Financial stocks also helped support the index, with major banking firm KB Financial adding 2.17 percent to 49,450 won and Shinhan Financial climbing 1.13 percent to 35,650 won.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.15 percent to 65,500 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.68 percent to 88,200 won. LG Chem lost 4.24 percent to 790,000 won.

The local currency ended at 1,325.7 won against the US dollar, down 7.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114