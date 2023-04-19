 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai Mobis aims for $1b orders in China this year

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Apr 19, 2023 - 15:35       Updated : Apr 19, 2023 - 15:35
Hyundai Mobis Executive Vice President Axel Maschka gives a presentation on
Hyundai Mobis Executive Vice President Axel Maschka gives a presentation on "One for All Mobility" at Auto Shanghai 2023, in Shanghai on Wednesday. (Hyundai Mobis)

Hyundai Mobis, a car parts maker under Hyundai Motor Group, is renewing its commitment to the all-important Chinese market as it showcases its latest technologies at Auto Shanghai 2023, the first large-scale motor show since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said Wednesday it is holding extensive business meetings with Chinese and other global carmakers during the trade show that kicked off Tuesday. Over 1,000 carmakers and their suppliers have flocked to the Chinese city to flaunt their latest innovations.

Hyundai Mobis will introduce 24 mass-production technologies, including the in-vehicle-infotainment system and electrification products. Its key technologies also include integrated cockpit solutions, in-cabin sensing solutions, steer-by-wire systems and holographic AR head-up displays.

Hyundai Mobis plans to use the trade show as an opportunity to win more orders in China. The company will invite about 200 CEOs and key executives of 80 global automakers, including BYD, BMW and Stellantis, to discuss ways to further their existing partnerships.

The company said it has already built an integrated system to meet new demands in China ranging from product planning and development to securing orders and production. Based on these localization efforts, the company posted record orders in China last year despite the pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

This year, it aims to hit $1 billion in new orders -- another record for the company.

During a press conference held Wednesday, the company also introduced its renewed vision for its Chinese business, pinning high hopes on the world’s largest EV market.

The company also unveiled the Electric Complete Chassis Platform Module, its new EV platform optimized for EVs. The module is an integrated electrification solution that combines the brake, steering, suspension, drive and battery systems on an aluminum frame that can be scaled up or down as needed.

“We will create new customer value based on our competitiveness with world-class quality as well as stable local sales and production organizations in the fast-changing EV market in China,” Hyundai Mobis Executive Vice President and head of Business Division Axel Maschka said.

Hyundai Mobis is currently operating seven production locations and three research and development locations in China, taking steps to win orders through a customized strategy from the local subsidiary and sales office. Hyundai Mobis plans to further increase the product supply to existing customers while securing more customers to strengthen its competitiveness.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114