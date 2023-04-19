Hyundai Mobis aims for $1b orders in China this year

Hyundai Mobis Executive Vice President Axel Maschka gives a presentation on "One for All Mobility" at Auto Shanghai 2023, in Shanghai on Wednesday. (Hyundai Mobis)

Hyundai Mobis, a car parts maker under Hyundai Motor Group, is renewing its commitment to the all-important Chinese market as it showcases its latest technologies at Auto Shanghai 2023, the first large-scale motor show since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said Wednesday it is holding extensive business meetings with Chinese and other global carmakers during the trade show that kicked off Tuesday. Over 1,000 carmakers and their suppliers have flocked to the Chinese city to flaunt their latest innovations.

Hyundai Mobis will introduce 24 mass-production technologies, including the in-vehicle-infotainment system and electrification products. Its key technologies also include integrated cockpit solutions, in-cabin sensing solutions, steer-by-wire systems and holographic AR head-up displays.

Hyundai Mobis plans to use the trade show as an opportunity to win more orders in China. The company will invite about 200 CEOs and key executives of 80 global automakers, including BYD, BMW and Stellantis, to discuss ways to further their existing partnerships.

The company said it has already built an integrated system to meet new demands in China ranging from product planning and development to securing orders and production. Based on these localization efforts, the company posted record orders in China last year despite the pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

This year, it aims to hit $1 billion in new orders -- another record for the company.

During a press conference held Wednesday, the company also introduced its renewed vision for its Chinese business, pinning high hopes on the world’s largest EV market.

The company also unveiled the Electric Complete Chassis Platform Module, its new EV platform optimized for EVs. The module is an integrated electrification solution that combines the brake, steering, suspension, drive and battery systems on an aluminum frame that can be scaled up or down as needed.

“We will create new customer value based on our competitiveness with world-class quality as well as stable local sales and production organizations in the fast-changing EV market in China,” Hyundai Mobis Executive Vice President and head of Business Division Axel Maschka said.

Hyundai Mobis is currently operating seven production locations and three research and development locations in China, taking steps to win orders through a customized strategy from the local subsidiary and sales office. Hyundai Mobis plans to further increase the product supply to existing customers while securing more customers to strengthen its competitiveness.