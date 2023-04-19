Philip Morris names new Korea chief

Philip Morris Korea, the Korean branch of US tobacco giant Philip Morris International, said Wednesday that Hanna Yun, former managing director of Philip Morris Australia, has been named its new chief.

An industry veteran who has dedicated 27 years to working at Philip Morris and its numerous international branches, Yun is a leader with extensive experience in business strategy and finance, the company said.

After majoring in finance at the University of Technology Sydney in Australia and receiving her Master of Business Administration from the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland, she joined Philip Morris Korea in 1997 where she handled corporate affairs, business strategy and budget management.

Over the years, she continued working for the company in various countries including Malaysia, Switzerland, the Philippines and Hong Kong, where she took on many responsibilities ranging from reviewing operational plans and managing communication to overseeing financial and commercial strategies.

Most recently, she was the managing director of Philip Morris Australia, leading the business in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

In her new position at the company’s Korean branch starting May 1, she will lead efforts to accelerate the company’s vision of a “Smoke-Free Future”.

“With its cutting-edge technology and dynamic market environment, Korea is one of the most important countries leading Philip Morris’ efforts for a ‘Smoke-Free Future,’” Yun said in a press release. “We will continue to provide accurate information on the differences between cigarettes and heat-not-burn products to support adult smokers in making better choices.”

The current managing director, Paik Young-jay, will continue working until the end of April for a smooth leadership transition before moving on to new opportunities. Paik took the position of managing director amid the COVID-19 pandemic and helped establish a collaborative and stable corporate culture. He also contributed to the successful launch of the brand’s IQOS ILUMA Series.