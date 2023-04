Hyundai Motor said Wednesday that it held a ceremony to donate two units of the X-ble MEX, a wearable robot developed to help users exercise the lower body, to Asan Medical Center in Seoul. The wearable robots will be used to help with the treatment and rehabilitation of paraplegia patients, according to the company. Hyundai has trademarked X-ble as its wearable robot brand with the intention to expand the technology to various industries.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com