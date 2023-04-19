Seoul, KTO, Louis Vuitton sign deal to boost tourism

The Seoul city government said Wednesday it had signed an agreement with the Korea Tourism Organization and French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to team up to promote tourism as part of the city’s “Visit Korea Year 2023-2024” initiative.

Under the partnership, the Seoul Metropolitan Government aims to attract foreign visitors to Korea through promoting “K-culture,” including holding special events on the banks of the Han River and in other cultural spaces. The KTO will help develop content to boost tourism and bring tourists to the country. The French luxury powerhouse, in turn, will support the city in attracting more foot traffic by participating in Seoul’s tourism marketing.

As part of the deal, the three sides will also team up to create promotional activities to draw travelers to the country. An online travel guide for Seoul and the Han River will also be available on the Louis Vuitton City Guide App, a catalog of the luxury brand’s travel guides to the world’s most fascinating cities.

Separately, Louis Vuitton is set to hold its 2023 offline pre-fall fashion show at Sebitseom on the Han River in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu on April 29, the fashion house’s first-ever fashion show in Korea.

“This agreement will be a great opportunity (for Seoul) to promote the beauty of the Han River, which is a representative tourist attraction in Seoul, to the world,” said Kim Eui-seung, vice mayor of Seoul, via a press release.

Kim added that the city government plans to attract 30 million tourists this year alone and allow them to revel in the charms of Seoul, pinning hopes on 2023 to be the year to propel the city's travel sector.