[Photo News] Volkswagen to foster tech talent in Korea

Volkswagen Group Korea said Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with 42 Wolfsburg, a German nonprofit coding school, the German Embassy in Korea and a consortium led by Seoul’s Education Ministry to nurture young tech talent in the automotive software sector. The signing ceremony was held Thursday in commemoration of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Germany, with German Ambassador to Korea Michael Reiffenstuel (front, center) and Volkswagen Group Korea CEO Till Scheer (front, third from right) in attendance.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com