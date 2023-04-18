ENA expects another success with upcoming thriller after ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo'

South Korean television channel ENA hopes to repeat the sensational popularity of its courtroom series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (2022) with a new suspense thriller, “Lies Hidden in My Garden,” scheduled for release in June.

Numbers of ENA dramas, including romance series “Good Job” (2022), rom-com “Love is for Suckers” (2022), comedy series “Unlock My Boss” (2022) and more, were released after “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” but the channel is finding it difficult to continue the courtroom series’ popularity.

ENA hopes to turn the tide with top actress Kim Tae-hee and "The Glory" star Lim Ji-yeon.

Adapted from a novel titled “House with Yard” (unofficial translation), written by author Kim Jin-young, “Lies Hidden in My Garden” revolves around an ordinary housewife, Joo-ran (played by Kim), whose life goes in an unexpected direction after noticing a strange smell in her backyard.

Although Joo-ran feels uncomfortable about the strong, unpleasant smell, her husband takes it lightly as the smell of manure.

Lim, who played iconic villain Yeon-jin in Netflix’s blood-soaked revenge drama, "The Glory," becomes a pregnant woman who is a victim of domestic violence in “Lies Hidden in My Garden.”

The 32-year-old actress shared her excitement to perform a completely different character, hoping her fans and drama viewers will forget who she was in ‘The Glory” and not recognize any parts of Yeon-jin when watching the upcoming series, in an interview with local reporters in March.

“Lies Hidden in My Garden” is considered to be a highly anticipated drama for many as it marks Kim’s return after three years to the small screen since 2020 drama “Hi Bye, Mama!” The upcoming eight-part thriller caught many viewers’ attention, because it is Lim’s next project after “The Glory” as well.

“Lies Hidden in My Garden” is helmed by director Jung Ji-hyun, who was behind tvN coming-of-age romance drama “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” (2022).