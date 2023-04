Hyundai Motor Group said it has unveiled its high performance car N Brand model The New Elantra at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in China for the first time in the world. The Elantra model, scheduled for launch by the end of this year, is part of Hyundai's renewed sales push in China. Mufasa, the compact sport utility vehicle waiting for debut in June, was also showcased during the event.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com