SKT to enter US market with new broadcast solution

SK Telecom announced Tuesday it would enter the American market by providing a next-generation broadcast solution built with mobile edge computing technology to Sinclair Broadcast Group, a provider of local news and sports coverage in the US.

MEC refers to the real-time processing of large amounts of data by devices and applications close to end-user devices, rather than a centralized data hub.

Incorporating MEC technology, SKT developed Petasus Media -- a combination of SKT’s MEC solution called Media Edge Platform and tech giant Dell’s PowerEdge servers -- which enables central broadcasting systems to operate local stations through cloud-based virtualization of the broadcast transmission infrastructure.

SKT said it would provide Sinclair with a form of Petasus Media that incorporates CAST.ERA’s media applications. CAST.ERA is a joint venture between Sinclair and SKT that combines telecom with media broadcasting tech development.

Previously, broadcasters had to purchase and install new transmission equipment to increase program streams or add new features. Now with Petasus Media, new applications can be installed in the cloud of local stations remotely from the central station, thereby reducing equipment costs and enhancing operational efficiency, SKT explained.

Petasus Media also supports the data transmission features of ATSC 3.0 – a next generation digital terrestrial broadcast system designed to improve the television viewing experience. This enables broadcasters to transmit data via broadcasting networks according to their desired schedule.

SKT plans to expand overseas by selling the solution to broadcasting stations in North America and Korea, where ATSC 3.0-based broadcasting has already been commercialized.

“With Sinclair and Dell Technologies, we will drive next-generation broadcasting innovation in the global market, starting with the US,” said Ha Min-yong, chief development officer of SKT.

“We are excited to take this next step in applying distributed hybrid cloud platform technology to the US broadcast market,” Kevin Gage, chief operating officer of CAST.ERA added. “The Petasus Media platform will accelerate the introduction of new ATSC 3.0 services in the US and Korea.”