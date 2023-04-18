Peeping Tom arrested in Daejeon

The CCTV footage shows the culprit opening an unlocked window on the first floor and spying into the dwelling. (Daejeon Metropolitan Police)

A man was apprehended in Daejeon for peeping into windows of ground-level dwellings, police said Monday.

Targeting unlocked windows in residential areas with mostly one-room studios, the suspect was arrested on suspicions of habitual breaking and entering, said Daejeon Metropolitan Police on Monday.

The CCTV footage revealed by the police shows the suspect putting his hands through the steel grating guarding a window and opening the window from the outside. He then put his face up close to the window and stared through it without moving.

"Even if only a part of one's body breaks into the premises, if the stability and tranquility of the private life of the resident is breached, it amounts to a punishable offense of breaking and entering," said the police.