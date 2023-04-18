Peeping Tom arrested in Daejeon

A man was apprehended in Daejeon for peeping into windows of ground-level dwellings, police said Monday.
Targeting unlocked windows in residential areas with mostly one-room studios, the suspect was arrested on suspicions of habitual breaking and entering, said Daejeon Metropolitan Police on Monday.
The CCTV footage revealed by the police shows the suspect putting his hands through the steel grating guarding a window and opening the window from the outside. He then put his face up close to the window and stared through it without moving.
"Even if only a part of one's body breaks into the premises, if the stability and tranquility of the private life of the resident is breached, it amounts to a punishable offense of breaking and entering," said the police.
An investigation was launched following a series of similar reports of windows being opened by themselves when the residents were home alone.
Later, police responded to a report of a suspicious person leaving a building. Upon arrest, the culprit initially denied the crime.
But when the police noted dust on his shoulder, he reportedly admitted to the crime after further questioning.
The accused is reported to have not entered any of the houses but only looked into the windows. The police are investigating the details of the incident.