 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Peeping Tom arrested in Daejeon

By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Apr 18, 2023 - 13:38       Updated : Apr 18, 2023 - 13:53
The CCTV footage shows the culprit opening an unlocked window on the first floor and spying into the dwelling. (Daejeon Metropolitan Police)
The CCTV footage shows the culprit opening an unlocked window on the first floor and spying into the dwelling. (Daejeon Metropolitan Police)

A man was apprehended in Daejeon for peeping into windows of ground-level dwellings, police said Monday.

Targeting unlocked windows in residential areas with mostly one-room studios, the suspect was arrested on suspicions of habitual breaking and entering, said Daejeon Metropolitan Police on Monday.

The CCTV footage revealed by the police shows the suspect putting his hands through the steel grating guarding a window and opening the window from the outside. He then put his face up close to the window and stared through it without moving.

"Even if only a part of one's body breaks into the premises, if the stability and tranquility of the private life of the resident is breached, it amounts to a punishable offense of breaking and entering," said the police.

(Daejeon Metropolitan Police)
(Daejeon Metropolitan Police)

An investigation was launched following a series of similar reports of windows being opened by themselves when the residents were home alone.

Later, police responded to a report of a suspicious person leaving a building. Upon arrest, the culprit initially denied the crime.

But when the police noted dust on his shoulder, he reportedly admitted to the crime after further questioning.

The accused is reported to have not entered any of the houses but only looked into the windows. The police are investigating the details of the incident.



By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114