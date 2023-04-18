BTS' J-Hope enlists in army

K-pop phenomenon BTS' member J-Hope is enlisting for military service Tuesday.

The singer bid farewell to fans through his social media on Monday night, posting a picture of himself with his head shaved, along with a hand-written message that read, "I'll be back in good health."

J-Hope is reportedly beginning his obligatory military service on Tuesday. Reports showed that he will complete five weeks of training at an army division boot camp in Gangwon Province, before joining the army to carry out his active duty.

The 29-year-old is the second member from the seven-piece boy band to enlist. Jin, the eldest, began his service in December.

BTS' agency Big Hit Music said there would not be any event on Tuesday.

In an announcement made on April 1 on the fan community platform Weverse, the company said, "the military admission ceremony is an event for many soldiers and their families. We ask fans to refrain from finding the site to prevent any safety problems that could result from congestion."

The agency did not disclose the exact date and place of J-Hope's enlistment.

On Friday, J-Hope had shared his feelings ahead of enlistment through a Weverse livestream.

"Just a week ago, I used to think, 'What am I going to do?,' but now I'm much better that it feels strange. I'm quite calm. Time really flies," he said.

He continued, saying, "Getting thrown into a sudden break last week, I felt lethargic and didn't want to do anything to be honest. My mind was too full and I couldn't reach out to people. I'm sorry," and added to fans, "Don't be so worried. I'll come back safe and well."

All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months.

As recipients of the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit, the seven members were given the permission to prolong their draft until the age of 30.

In October, Big Hit Music announced all seven bandmates would carry out their mandatory military service.

J-Hope debuted in 2013 as a rapper of BTS. In July 2022, he officially set forth as a solo musician with his first album "Jack In the Box" and released single "on the street" in March.

The septet has been on an official group break since June 2022 to focus on making solo careers. They plan to make a full-group return around 2025 when all the bandmates are expected to have completed their duties.