 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Invitation to most extraordinary farewell in ‘Beyond Diverse Dimensions’

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Apr 17, 2023 - 20:36       Updated : Apr 17, 2023 - 20:37

The audience dances along in the participatory show “Beyond Diverse Dimensions.” (LG Arts Center)
The audience dances along in the participatory show “Beyond Diverse Dimensions.” (LG Arts Center)

We are all destined to die someday. We often contemplate death and what might come after -- where we would go and how those left behind will carry on.

“Beyond Diverse Dimensions," a participatory performance that kicked off Saturday at the LG Arts Center in Seoul, explores the unknowns of death and mourning.

The show that bills itself as an "immersive sci-fi, fantasy, humanism, comedy, technical, sung-through, (perhaps) blockbuster musical" starts from the lobby.

Four crew members call out the names of the audience one by one and divide them into four groups. When your name is called, you respond with “Cha-cha.”

Should you need something to loosen up or give you a boost of confidence, ushers at the lobby are ready to offer either a makgeolli cocktail or candy, just to give you some extra “love and courage” as you deposit your belongings and coat.

The audience gathers around four
The audience gathers around four "crows" during “Beyond Diverse Dimensions.” (LG Arts Center)

Then, the audience is invited to a "rift" -- someplace between the world of the living and the world of the dead -- as mourners at the most extraordinary funeral set somewhere beyond all dimensions.

Four souls have already been summoned into the rift. They are confused and don’t remember who they are. With the help of the dancing and singing of the audience under the guidance of "crows," the lost souls begin to remember their names and flashes of their lives.

The four souls are Seong-seok, a 121-year-old gay man who persevered with a resolution to fight hate; So-ri, an actor who struggled with hate comments; Na-ra, a nonbinary person who lived happily with two moms but died alone when a spaceship headed for Mars crashed; and Ga-da, a young refugee whose boat sank.

Upon regaining their memories, they fall into despair as they realize their last memory in the afterlife is an unwanted funeral. So the crows try to hold a joint funeral, taking into consideration the tastes of each soul.

The audience dances along in the participatory show “Beyond Diverse Dimensions.” (LG Arts Center)
The audience dances along in the participatory show “Beyond Diverse Dimensions.” (LG Arts Center)

It is a festive and unusual funeral. As time passes, even those initially hesitant begin to follow the dance movements and join in the chanting. It helps, perhaps, that the venue is dimly lit so the audience cannot really see each other.

While those who wished to dance and sing were welcomed to do so, participation was not required. With no designated seats, the audience sat, stood or moved around as they liked.

It was definitely as described, an "immersive sci-fi, fantasy, humanism, comedy, technical, sung-through, (perhaps) blockbuster musical." The 80 members of the audience complete the show.

“Beyond Diverse Dimensions,” created by Elephants Laugh (LG Arts Center)
“Beyond Diverse Dimensions,” created by Elephants Laugh (LG Arts Center)

A dance tutorial is available on the YouTube channel for Elephants Laugh, the artist collective that created the performance.

The start of the show began with some young children crying, apparently scared of the crows’ costumes and the dark settings; the performance is open to elementary school students and older. But after calming down, they danced passionately.

Some in the audience shed tears during the funeral. There were scenes that evoked a lot of thought and emotion and summoned a lump in the throat. When the show was over, some sobbed in the lobby while family and friends comforted them. And all those tears were understandable.

“Beyond Diverse Dimensions” runs through April 23.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114