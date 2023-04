Polestar, a Swedish all-electric vehicle maker, has become the first auto importer to open a pop-up store at the Hyundai Department Store in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province. According to Polestar Korea, the EV maker will operate the pop-up store on the first floor alongside luxury brands such as Gucci, Hermes and Tiffany & Co. through May 14. Customers can check out the Polestar 2 on display, take the vehicle for a test ride and receive their orders at the department store.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com