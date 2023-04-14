[Herald Interview] The 'Mamma Mia!' journey after 20 years in Korea

When the "Mamma Mia!" musical's associate producer, Paul Garrington, and associate choreographer Leah-Sue Morland first came to Korea, it did not occur to them that the trip would foster a connection that would last more than 20 years.

Garrington vividly remembers his first visit to Korea in 2002, when his company was putting on a production in Japan. They were still exploring possible production opportunities in Korea, where the musical industry was in a very early stage.

Garrington and the producer were invited to an empty theater by Seensee CEO Park Myung-sung to listen to a group of theater performers singing three Abba songs.

“They sang with such heart ... (and) emotion that made me and the producer cry and from that moment on we fell in love with the Korean company and Korean producers and decided that we would continue the idea of ... producing here,” he said.

In January 2004, the local production was finally unveiled to Korean audiences and in 2023, "Mamma Mia!" returned for the 12th time to run until June 25 at Chungmu Art Center.

Whenever there was a production in Korea, both Garrington and Morland would spend two months in the country prior to the opening of the show, preparing performers.

When asked about how the show has changed over such a long time, the associate producer, hailing from the UK, said that the show has probably changed a lot and also not changed at all.

It has changed because “we're always trying to keep the show evolving so that it always looks fresh and doesn't look like a 25-year-old show,” he said, adding that “if there are changes that have evolved, it's probably to do with the artists and what they bring to these roles.”