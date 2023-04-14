 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Beethoven specialist Rudolf Buchbinder to perform all 32 piano sonatas in Korea

By Park Ga-young
Published : Apr 14, 2023 - 15:36       Updated : Apr 14, 2023 - 15:36
Pianist Rudolf Buchbinder (Vincero)
Pianist Rudolf Buchbinder (Vincero)

Australian pianist Rudolf Buchbinder, who is considered the top authority on Beethoven, is embarking on a seven-day journey with Korean audiences, performing all 32 Beethoven piano sonatas.

In his eighth visit to South Korea he will take the stage for seven days, kicking off the series with Sonatas Nos. 1, 4, 10, 13 and 14 -- the famed "Moonlight Sonata" -- on June 28. The sonatas will be grouped together across the different performances, with each concert featuring a selection of five or six sonatas. The concerts will take place at the concert hall of the Seoul Arts Center, concluding with the performance of Sonatas Nos. 30, 31 and 32 on July 9.

Buchbinder is known for being the first pianist to perform Beethoven's complete piano sonatas at the Salzburg Festival in 2014 and for having played them more than 60 times on stages around the world.

The 76-year-old musician released his first Beethoven piano sonata album in the early 1980s and has since devoted himself to studying and performing Beethoven's music.

Ticket prices range from 50,000 won to 130,000 won.

Pianist Rudolf Buchbinder (Vincero)
Pianist Rudolf Buchbinder (Vincero)


By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114