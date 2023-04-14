Beethoven specialist Rudolf Buchbinder to perform all 32 piano sonatas in Korea

Australian pianist Rudolf Buchbinder, who is considered the top authority on Beethoven, is embarking on a seven-day journey with Korean audiences, performing all 32 Beethoven piano sonatas.

In his eighth visit to South Korea he will take the stage for seven days, kicking off the series with Sonatas Nos. 1, 4, 10, 13 and 14 -- the famed "Moonlight Sonata" -- on June 28. The sonatas will be grouped together across the different performances, with each concert featuring a selection of five or six sonatas. The concerts will take place at the concert hall of the Seoul Arts Center, concluding with the performance of Sonatas Nos. 30, 31 and 32 on July 9.

Buchbinder is known for being the first pianist to perform Beethoven's complete piano sonatas at the Salzburg Festival in 2014 and for having played them more than 60 times on stages around the world.

The 76-year-old musician released his first Beethoven piano sonata album in the early 1980s and has since devoted himself to studying and performing Beethoven's music.

Ticket prices range from 50,000 won to 130,000 won.