[Photo News] Nighttime palace tour

Traditional Korean musicians perform at Gyeongbokgung in central Seoul on Thursday. The Cultural Heritage Administration plans to offer spring nighttime tours of the royal palace between Wednesdays and Sundays, from April 15 to May 13. (Yonhap)

Visitors carrying lanterns take a tour of Gyeongbokgung in central Seoul on Thursday. The Cultural Heritage Administration plans to offer spring nighttime tours of the royal palace between Wednesdays and Sundays, from April 15 to May 13. (Yonhap)

A visitor experiences the delights of traditional Korean cuisine at Gyeongbokgung in central Seoul on Thursday. The Cultural Heritage Administration plans to offer spring nighttime tours of the royal palace between Wednesdays and Sundays, from April 15 to May 13. (Yonhap)