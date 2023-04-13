Beach golf resort to open at Taean coastal dune in 2024

A rendering of the golf course at Sun Beach Golf & Resort, which is set to open in May 2024 (Sun Beach Golf & Resort)

A massive resort, Sun Beach Golf and Resort, will open in May 2024 at the coastal dune of Sindu-ri, Taean in South Chungcheong Province -- one of South Korea’s natural monuments.

Spreading across a whopping 1.4 million square meters, the resort offers spaces for various purposes, including for businesses, social gatherings, health, leisure and vacation, according to developer Sindu Beach Development.

The main feature of the resort is an 18-hole public golf course facing the beach along the coast of Taeanhaean National Park -- an appealing aspect for golfers looking to enjoy the scenic view during rounds.

Other activities such as horseback riding, fishing, cycling and trekking will also be available, with its proximity to the Sindu-ri coastal dune and ecological park.

The resort facilities include a clubhouse, sports center, swimming pool, camping caravans and more.

A condominium complex offering at least 159 residential units is set to open in the first half of 2025.

The resort will open for a test run this November before the grand opening in May 2024, project leader Park Jae-man said.

The 3.4-kilometer-long Sindu-ri coastal dune was designated a natural monument in 2001.