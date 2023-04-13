 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

Beach golf resort to open at Taean coastal dune in 2024

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Apr 14, 2023 - 14:10       Updated : Apr 14, 2023 - 14:10
A rendering of the golf course at Sun Beach Golf & Resort, which is set to open in May 2024 (Sun Beach Golf & Resort)
A rendering of the golf course at Sun Beach Golf & Resort, which is set to open in May 2024 (Sun Beach Golf & Resort)

A massive resort, Sun Beach Golf and Resort, will open in May 2024 at the coastal dune of Sindu-ri, Taean in South Chungcheong Province -- one of South Korea’s natural monuments.

Spreading across a whopping 1.4 million square meters, the resort offers spaces for various purposes, including for businesses, social gatherings, health, leisure and vacation, according to developer Sindu Beach Development.

The main feature of the resort is an 18-hole public golf course facing the beach along the coast of Taeanhaean National Park -- an appealing aspect for golfers looking to enjoy the scenic view during rounds.

Other activities such as horseback riding, fishing, cycling and trekking will also be available, with its proximity to the Sindu-ri coastal dune and ecological park.

The resort facilities include a clubhouse, sports center, swimming pool, camping caravans and more.

A condominium complex offering at least 159 residential units is set to open in the first half of 2025.

The resort will open for a test run this November before the grand opening in May 2024, project leader Park Jae-man said.

The 3.4-kilometer-long Sindu-ri coastal dune was designated a natural monument in 2001.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114