[Photo News] Kona Electric

Hyundai Motor Company on Thursday launched The All-New Kona Electric, a compact electric sports utility vehicle designed to suit the different lifestyles of various customers. Equipped with a 64.8 kilowatt-hour battery, the electric SUV can drive up to 417 kilometers per charge. According to the automaker, its starting price is set at 46.54 million won ($35,200), while the actual purchase cost is estimated to be in the low to mid 30 million won range after local and central government subsidies are applied.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com