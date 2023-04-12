Moroccans launch criticism at Korean star chef

Korean star chef Baek Jong-won is facing social media backlash from Moroccan viewers after his cooking program aired on TV last Sunday.

Following the broadcast of tvN's "Business Genius, CEO Baek," Moroccan viewers are taking issue with how the program marked a map of Morocco and how they portrayed scenes of locals praying. The program shows the Korean crew selling Korean food in a Moroccan night market.

With over 1,500 comments in Arabic and English, viewers criticized that the program only showed half of Morocco on a map, excluding the territory of Western Sahara. Western Sahara has been the subject of a long-running territorial dispute between Morocco and its indigenous Sahrawi people, having been annexed by Morocco in 1975 following the end of Spanish colonial rule.

One comment read, "Showing only half of the map of Morocco is like people saying that Dokdo is not a Korean territory."