BMW Korea on Wednesday unveiled its hydrogen-powered pilot model, the iX5 Hydrogen, on Yeongjongdo, Incheon. Based on BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive technology, it can power up to 401 horsepower and accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in less than 6 seconds. The car’s energy tank, which takes 3-4 minutes for a full charge, can store approximately 6 kilograms of hydrogen. It can drive around 500 kilometers on a single charge.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com