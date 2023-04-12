 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Taeyang to collaborate with Blackpink's Lisa

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Apr 12, 2023 - 12:01       Updated : Apr 12, 2023 - 12:01
Taeyang (left) and Lisa of Blackpink. (The Black Label/YG Entertainment)
Taeyang (left) and Lisa of Blackpink. (The Black Label/YG Entertainment)

Taeyang and Blackpink's Lisa are set to collaborate.

Local entertainment outlet Osen on Wednesday exclusively reported that Blackpink's member Lisa is set to feature in Taeyang's upcoming album.

Taeyang is set to release a new solo album this month.

Taeyang's label The Black Label confirmed to The Korea Herald that the two will collaborate, with Lisa featuring in Taeyang's album. Lisa will also be featured in Taeyang's music video for the album, according to Osen.

The Black Label is a subsidiary label under YG Entertainment, the agency to which Blackpink is affiliated.

Taeyang also debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006 as a member of group Big Bang. He relocated to The Black Label in December.

Lisa debuted as a soloist singer in September 2021 with the single "Lalisa." In 2022, she featured in French musician DJ Snake's "SG," along with Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion.

This is the first time Lisa is teaming up with a local musician.

Taeyang recently made a solo comeback in four years with the single "Vibe," which featured BTS' Jimin.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114