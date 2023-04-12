Taeyang to collaborate with Blackpink's Lisa

Taeyang (left) and Lisa of Blackpink. (The Black Label/YG Entertainment)

Taeyang and Blackpink's Lisa are set to collaborate.

Local entertainment outlet Osen on Wednesday exclusively reported that Blackpink's member Lisa is set to feature in Taeyang's upcoming album.

Taeyang is set to release a new solo album this month.

Taeyang's label The Black Label confirmed to The Korea Herald that the two will collaborate, with Lisa featuring in Taeyang's album. Lisa will also be featured in Taeyang's music video for the album, according to Osen.

The Black Label is a subsidiary label under YG Entertainment, the agency to which Blackpink is affiliated.

Taeyang also debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006 as a member of group Big Bang. He relocated to The Black Label in December.

Lisa debuted as a soloist singer in September 2021 with the single "Lalisa." In 2022, she featured in French musician DJ Snake's "SG," along with Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion.

This is the first time Lisa is teaming up with a local musician.

Taeyang recently made a solo comeback in four years with the single "Vibe," which featured BTS' Jimin.