Super Junior’s Choi Si-won tapped as ambassador for 50th year of Korea-Indonesia relations

From left: Gandi Sulistiyanto, Indonesian ambassador to Korea, Choi Si-won of K-pop boy band Super Junior and Foreign Minister Park Jin (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Choi Si-won of K-pop boy band Super Junior has been appointed as an honorary ambassador for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Indonesia.

During the appointment ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Monday, Foreign Minister Park Jin said the appointment was made in hopes that the two countries’ relationship would grow closer.

“Taking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year as an opportunity, (Korea) will further strengthen cooperation with Indonesia,” Park said, referring to the Southeast Asian country as Korea’s special strategic partner.

Park also addressed Choi’s role in leading the Hallyu, or Korean wave, craze in Indonesia, adding that the K-pop singer will represent the two country’s relations throughout the year. As part of the anniversary, the ministry plans to create a promotional video featuring Choi, which will be released later through social media platforms.