Dog attack reignites calls for stronger measures

A woman who was severely injured after being attacked by an unleashed large dog has been causing outrage on social media.
A video posted on a community forum of website Bobaedream on Monday shows a large white dog walking with a little child without a leash. The dog suddenly attacks an unidentified woman. The child tries to stop the dog initially, but then freezes, seemingly in a panic. A passerby kicks the dog but the dog doesn't stop, biting the woman's leg and her neck.
The person who posted about the incident online said, "My mom is suffering from trauma as a result of the attack." The writer also mentioned that the same dog had previously bitten and killed a goat in the area, while they denounced the owner for letting the dog walk unleashed without any adults. The owner is reported to have said they are willing to settle for damages to the amount of no more than 3 million won.
Calls are mounting for the government to implement measures that prevent dog attacks on people.
Under current law, when a dog attack results in a person's death, the dog owner can be sentenced to up to three years in prison and fined up to 30 million won ($22,680). If a dog attack causes an injury it can lead to the owner facing up to two years in jail and 20 million won in fines.
Muzzles are only required for five breeds classified as "vicious dogs" under the Animal Protection Act, including Dosa Mastiff dogs, pit bull terriers and Rottweilers, as well as their hybrids.
Meanwhile, the government is considering enacting a so-called "vicious dog law" that would allow city and provincial governors to order euthanasia for dogs that have bitten or attacked people.