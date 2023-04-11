Dog attack reignites calls for stronger measures

The victim of a dog attack posted a picture of her injuries after she was bitten by an unleashed dog on the street. (Bobaedream website)

A woman who was severely injured after being attacked by an unleashed large dog has been causing outrage on social media.

A video posted on a community forum of website Bobaedream on Monday shows a large white dog walking with a little child without a leash. The dog suddenly attacks an unidentified woman. The child tries to stop the dog initially, but then freezes, seemingly in a panic. A passerby kicks the dog but the dog doesn't stop, biting the woman's leg and her neck.

The person who posted about the incident online said, "My mom is suffering from trauma as a result of the attack." The writer also mentioned that the same dog had previously bitten and killed a goat in the area, while they denounced the owner for letting the dog walk unleashed without any adults. The owner is reported to have said they are willing to settle for damages to the amount of no more than 3 million won.