 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Dog attack reignites calls for stronger measures

By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Apr 11, 2023 - 18:11       Updated : Apr 11, 2023 - 18:11
The victim of a dog attack posted a picture of her injuries after she was bitten by an unleashed dog on the street. (Bobaedream website)
The victim of a dog attack posted a picture of her injuries after she was bitten by an unleashed dog on the street. (Bobaedream website)

A woman who was severely injured after being attacked by an unleashed large dog has been causing outrage on social media.

A video posted on a community forum of website Bobaedream on Monday shows a large white dog walking with a little child without a leash. The dog suddenly attacks an unidentified woman. The child tries to stop the dog initially, but then freezes, seemingly in a panic. A passerby kicks the dog but the dog doesn't stop, biting the woman's leg and her neck.

The person who posted about the incident online said, "My mom is suffering from trauma as a result of the attack." The writer also mentioned that the same dog had previously bitten and killed a goat in the area, while they denounced the owner for letting the dog walk unleashed without any adults. The owner is reported to have said they are willing to settle for damages to the amount of no more than 3 million won.

CCTV footage uploaded to a community forum of website Bobaedream shows a white dog biting a woman.
CCTV footage uploaded to a community forum of website Bobaedream shows a white dog biting a woman.

Calls are mounting for the government to implement measures that prevent dog attacks on people.

Under current law, when a dog attack results in a person's death, the dog owner can be sentenced to up to three years in prison and fined up to 30 million won ($22,680). If a dog attack causes an injury it can lead to the owner facing up to two years in jail and 20 million won in fines.

Muzzles are only required for five breeds classified as "vicious dogs" under the Animal Protection Act, including Dosa Mastiff dogs, pit bull terriers and Rottweilers, as well as their hybrids.

Meanwhile, the government is considering enacting a so-called "vicious dog law" that would allow city and provincial governors to order euthanasia for dogs that have bitten or attacked people.



By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114