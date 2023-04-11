Documentary 'This is the President' to premiere at Jeonju film festival

Still image shows former President Moon Jae-in in "This is the President." (Jeonju International Film Festival)

A South Korean film on former President Moon Jae-in's life after office will premiere at the 24th Jeonju International Film Festival this month, the organizer said Monday.

“This is the President," which will be shown on April 29, documents the "down-to-earth aspects" of the politician who has retired to a quiet farming village, rather than detailing controversies and conflicts in the political arena, according to the festival website.

In a 35-second trailer, Moon, Korea's leader from 2017 until last year, introduces himself as a person who “likes to play more than work.”

“The project started from asking why a former human rights lawyer, Moon Jae-in, decided to become president and how his life turned out after completing his presidential term in 2022,” JIFF’s press release quoted the film director Lee Chang-jae as saying.

“This is the President” is Lee’s second documentary of a former Korean president. He made the 2017 film “Our President,” which depicted the dramatic life story of the late President Roh Moo-hyun.