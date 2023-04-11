Renault Korea sponsors French photographer to capture Busan’s charm

Renault Korea Motors CEO Stephane Deblaise (left) is pictured with French photographer Thomas Goisque during the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition held at the France Art Space in Busan, Monday. (Renault Korea Motors)

Renault Korea Motors said Tuesday that it is sponsoring a photo exhibition of Thomas Goisque, a world-renowned French travel photographer, as part of its ongoing efforts to support Busan’s bid to host the 2030 Expo.

The exhibition kicked off Monday at the France Art Space in Busan, with Renault Korea CEO Stephan Deblaise, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and Goisque, the photographer, in attendance.

During his stay in Busan, Goisque also will shoot photos across the nation’s largest port city, portraying the city’s past, present and future in various forms.

Recalling his meeting with Goisque last year and recommending he visit Busan, the Renault Korea chief renewed his commitment to supporting Busan’s Expo bid in his congratulatory message at the opening ceremony. Busan is also home to Renault Korea's production plants.

The carmaker also pledged to work together with the Busan Metropolitan Government during the upcoming competition presentation for the Expo bid set to be held in Paris in June.

The exhibition, titled “30 Years of Photo-Journalism with Thomas Goisque,” which will run through May 6, features 34 pieces of the photographer’s major works.

Born in France, Goisque has worked on many projects across Southeast Asia, South Africa, Cambodia and the Middle East. He won the Marc Flament Prize in 1995 from the French Ministry of Armed Forces and his picture of the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was selected as one of the New York Times' photos of the year for 2019.