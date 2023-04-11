Strong winds hamper wildfire response in Gangneung

A house and a nearby hill in Gangneung, northeastern South Korea, are engulfed by flames on Tuesday, amid high wind and dry weather warnings for east coast areas. (Yonhap)

With strong wind warnings in effect across half of the nation, a wildfire broke out in Gangneung, Gangwon Province at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Strong winds of up to 30 meters per second in the area have grounded helicopters, impeding response efforts to a Level 3 wildfire that has broken out. Level 3 is the second-highest level in the four-notch system.

The fire agency issued a Stage 3 response, the highest possible. This is the first time this year that such a response has been issued for a wildfire. In the event of an emergency such as a major fire or disaster, firefighting forces from five other regions are called in to assist. More than 500 personnel, including special firefighting teams, have been deployed.

According to the city, the fire is believed to have started when a pine tree broke and touched a power line, causing embers to spread into a wildfire.