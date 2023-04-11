 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Strong winds hamper wildfire response in Gangneung

By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Apr 11, 2023 - 11:51       Updated : Apr 11, 2023 - 11:57
A house and a nearby hill in Gangneung, northeastern South Korea, are engulfed by flames on Tuesday, amid high wind and dry weather warnings for east coast areas. (Yonhap)
A house and a nearby hill in Gangneung, northeastern South Korea, are engulfed by flames on Tuesday, amid high wind and dry weather warnings for east coast areas. (Yonhap)

With strong wind warnings in effect across half of the nation, a wildfire broke out in Gangneung, Gangwon Province at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Strong winds of up to 30 meters per second in the area have grounded helicopters, impeding response efforts to a Level 3 wildfire that has broken out. Level 3 is the second-highest level in the four-notch system.

The fire agency issued a Stage 3 response, the highest possible. This is the first time this year that such a response has been issued for a wildfire. In the event of an emergency such as a major fire or disaster, firefighting forces from five other regions are called in to assist. More than 500 personnel, including special firefighting teams, have been deployed.

According to the city, the fire is believed to have started when a pine tree broke and touched a power line, causing embers to spread into a wildfire.

Smoke from a wildfire is seen behind a town in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on Tuesday morning. (Yonhap)
Smoke from a wildfire is seen behind a town in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on Tuesday morning. (Yonhap)

The area affected by the wildfire is reportedly at least 90 hectares, but it's expected to increase fast due to strong winds.

Residents were ordered to evacuate, as the fire is currently spreading rapidly toward nearby coastal residential areas. No casualties have been reported so far.

As of 11:30 a.m., over 100 houses have been destroyed by the fire and more than 80 people have been evacuated.



By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114