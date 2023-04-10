[Photo News] LG at Milan Design Week

LG Electronics’ Objet Collection OLED TV, in collaboration with the Dutch luxury furniture and interior brand Moooi, is displayed at Milan Design Week 2023, the world’s largest design fair that kicks off in the northern Italy city next week.
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114