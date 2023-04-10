Cellist Choi Ha-young first winner of Fendi music award

Global fashion brand Fendi has launched a music award to support emerging young Korean musicians, Fendi Korea announced Monday.

The award, created in tandem with the string ensemble Sejong Soloists, is given to talented individuals who show excellence in classical music selected by a panel of judges led by Jaap van Zweden, the current music director of the New York Philharmonic. Van Zweden will lead the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra for five years from 2024.

Cellist Choi Ha-young is the first winner of the Fendi music award in Korea, who will receive financial support from the brand for one year.

In June 2022, Choi, 25, won the Queen Elisabeth Competition for the cello, becoming the first South Korean cellist to receive the top honor. In 2018, she won the first prize at Krzysztof Penderecki Cello Competition and in 2011, she won the first prize at the Johannes Brahms International Competition.