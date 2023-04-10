 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Cellist Choi Ha-young first winner of Fendi music award

By Park Ga-young
Published : Apr 10, 2023 - 16:26       Updated : Apr 10, 2023 - 16:26
Cellist Choi Ha-young (Fendi)
Cellist Choi Ha-young (Fendi)

Global fashion brand Fendi has launched a music award to support emerging young Korean musicians, Fendi Korea announced Monday.

The award, created in tandem with the string ensemble Sejong Soloists, is given to talented individuals who show excellence in classical music selected by a panel of judges led by Jaap van Zweden, the current music director of the New York Philharmonic. Van Zweden will lead the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra for five years from 2024.

Cellist Choi Ha-young is the first winner of the Fendi music award in Korea, who will receive financial support from the brand for one year.

In June 2022, Choi, 25, won the Queen Elisabeth Competition for the cello, becoming the first South Korean cellist to receive the top honor. In 2018, she won the first prize at Krzysztof Penderecki Cello Competition and in 2011, she won the first prize at the Johannes Brahms International Competition.



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114