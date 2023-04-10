 Back To Top
Life&Style

Over 20 Korean craft artists to be exhibited during Milan Design Week 2023

By Park Yuna
Published : Apr 10, 2023 - 15:01       Updated : Apr 10, 2023 - 15:01

A work in the
A work in the "Shape of a river" series by Lee Kwang-ho (Korea Craft & Design Foundation)

Korean craft art will be introduced at Milan Design Week 2023, scheduled to kick off April 17, with craft works by 20 Korean artists in the exhibition, “Shift Craft.”

“Shift Craft,” curated by Koo Byung-jun, will coincide with Milano Design Week 2023, exhibiting 65 craft works encompassing ceramics, glass, wood and "otchil," or lacquerware. Organized by the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, the exhibition will run through April 23 at the Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli in Milan, Italy.

"Warm breeze" by Choi Bo-ram (Korea Craft & Design Foundation)

The 200-square-meter exhibition space was designed by renowned Korean architect Cho Byoung-soo. Craft artists Yoon Kwang-cho and Kim Kwang-soo will show their works in the “Seeking Life” section, a section on how artists find inspiration in nature.

Artists Choi Bo-ram and Kim Hee-chan present how elements are woven or attached to create craft works in the “Fragment Mesh” section. The artists showing in the "Fluid Dimensions" section challenge the boundaries of craft art. Artists Lee Kwang-ho and Lee Hye-mi explore the potential of materials, melting them at high temperatures, for example.

Meanwhile, “Shift Craft-Object,” a satellite exhibition of 27 works by six young Korean craft artists, will be held at the Rossana Orlandi Gallery starting April 16. The eight-day exhibition aims to promote the emerging Korean craft artists: Kim Ja-young, Kim Ji-sun, Kwon Jung-mo, Shin Young-ah, Lee Da-son and Lee Ji-hyun. The artists’ works will also be available for sale.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
