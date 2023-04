Mercedes-Benz on Monday launched the new Mercedes-AMG EQE, the high-performance brand's second electric vehicle, in South Korea. Equipped with a 90.56-kilowatt-hour battery, the latest EV can drive up to 354 kilometers on a full charge, according to the automaker. The German brand's fastest EV so far, the new Mercedes-AMG EQE can reach 100 kilometers per hour from zero in 3.5 seconds. The price begins at 143.8 million won ($109,000).

