 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea kicks off Hwarang defense drills

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 10, 2023 - 10:33       Updated : Apr 10, 2023 - 10:33
This photo, taken on Oct. 26, 2022, shows troops taking part in the Hwarang exercise at a power substation in Taebaek, 181 kilometers east of Seoul. (Taebaek municipal government)
This photo, taken on Oct. 26, 2022, shows troops taking part in the Hwarang exercise at a power substation in Taebaek, 181 kilometers east of Seoul. (Taebaek municipal government)

South Korea's military kicked off an annual joint exercise with local governments, police and firefighting authorities Monday as part of efforts to maintain an integrated defense posture against North Korea's military threats.

The Hwarang drills got underway in the southern city of Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province for a five-day run, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The exercise is also set to take place in five other major regions across the country through October.

The JCS said this year's exercise will see a return to full-scale drills after being reduced in size or switched to a discussion-based format since the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020.

Authorities plan to stage air raid drills against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, counterterrorism drills and cyberterrorism response training, it added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114