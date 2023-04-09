[From the Scene] Han Sung Motor expands service center for Mercedes-Benz owners

Ulf Ausprung, CEO of Han Sung Motor, speaks to reporters at the Seongdong Service Center in Seoul on Thursday. (Han Sung Motor)

Dozens of customers were seen waiting in the lounge of the first floor at Han Sung Motor’s Mercedes-Benz Seongdong Service Center on a Thursday afternoon. About two hours later, only several remained. As the official dealer of Mercedes-Benz cars, it showed Han Sung Motor’s swift customer service for Korean owners of the German luxury brand.

“The first keyword is superior customer dedication. Under superior customer dedication, we understand customers’ intricacy, customer satisfaction and long-lasting customer relations,” said Ulf Ausprung, CEO of Han Sung Motor, in a press conference.

Han Sung Motor opened its largest service center as it integrated the Yongdap Service Center with the Seongdong Service Center in August 2022. With 80 workbays and over 130 technicians, the newly expanded Seongdong Service Center is the largest of its kind among auto importers in Korea, according to Han Sung Motor. A workbay refers to a flat working area designed to carry out various repair services for a vehicle.

The service center in eastern Seoul has 11 floors with a gross floor area of 38,000 square meters. It covers all Mercedes-Benz models ranging from the high-end Maybach to the all-electric EQ models. Han Sung Motor plans to increase the number of technicians to offer faster and higher quality services in the future.