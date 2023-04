HD Hyundai said Sunday it will sponsor the 29th Dream Concert slated for May 27 in Busan, a competing candidate for World Expo 2030. This iconic K-pop concert, which has been sponsored by the shipbuilder since 1995, will take place in Busan for the first time to support the Expo bid. This year’s concert will be the official closing event for the World Climate Industry Expo in May. The photo shows the Dream Concert that took place in Jamsil, Seoul, last year.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com