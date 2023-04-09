 Back To Top
National

Samsung seeks Dominican Republic's support for S. Korea's World Expo bid

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 9, 2023 - 10:56       Updated : Apr 9, 2023 - 10:56
This photo shows Dominican Republic Vice President Raquel Pena (front right) visiting the Samsung Innovation Museum in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul, as part of her trip to South Korea on Friday. (Samsung Electronics Co)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it has asked for the Dominican Republic's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.

Roh Tae-moon, president of the tech giant's Mobile eXperience business, made the request during his meeting with Dominican Republic Vice President Raquel Pena on Thursday, as the vice president visited the Samsung Innovation Museum in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul. as part of her official trip to South Korea.

During the meeting, Roh said that Samsung has offered a wide range of products from home appliances to mobile phones in the Latin American nation since 2016, and will continue to give customers their best experiences.

He also stressed that the 2030 Expo in Busan would serve as a good chance for Samsung to introduce its advanced technologies to the world.

Samsung plans to launch a program this month meant to help young Dominicans get jobs through education and training on software, artificial intelligence and other technology themes. (Yonhap)

