Foreign minister visits Hyundai Motor factory in India

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (second from right) visits Hyundai Motor's factory in Chennai, India, on Saturday (South Korean foreign ministry)

Foreign Minister Park Jin visited Hyundai Motor's factory in the southern Indian city of Chennai, as part of his trip celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Seoul and New Delhi, South Korea's foreign ministry said Sunday.

According to the ministry, Park met with Hyundai Motor workers and toured the plant Saturday. Park thanked them for helping improve bilateral ties between South Korea and India by creating more than 9,000 jobs and developing auto and other related industries.

Also on Saturday, Park held a luncheon with South Korean residents and businesspeople, where he stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with India in science and technology, as well as supply chains, and of sharing universal values in the era of economic security.

To that end, Park said businesses that have invested in India will have a crucial role to play.

In response, South Korean residents and business representatives asked for the Korean government's continued support.

The meeting featured representatives from Hyundai Motor, Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Glovis and Lotte India.

South Korea and India established relations in 1973 and upgraded their ties to a "special strategic partnership" when India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited South Korea in 2015. (Yonhap)