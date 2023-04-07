 Back To Top
National

Inter-Korean hotlines go dead amid tensions

By Choi Si-young
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 19:39       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 19:39
The North Korean flag. (123rf)
The North Korean flag. (123rf)

North Korea did not answer the routine calls South Korea makes twice a day using its military and nonmilitary hotlines -- another sign that inter-Korean tensions have been escalating quickly as the North accuses the South and its biggest ally, the US, of ramping up tensions with their annual military drills.

The Unification Ministry in Seoul confirmed Friday that Pyongyang had not picked up the calls, offering no other explanation for the disruption in the calls, meant to check in on and prevent unwarranted spillovers from potential skirmishes, the chances for which have risen recently. The ministry said assessment of the situation is underway.

A suspension, however, is not unusual for the two Koreas. The North cut off the lines in June 2020, when it destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office to protest anti-North Korea leaflets that had crossed the inter-Korean border. In July 2021, the North resumed communication only to halt it the following month of the same year, blaming it on the regular South-US military drills, which had been suspended or scaled down since 2018.

The drills --“rehearsals for war” to Pyongyang and “tests for readiness” to Seoul and Washington -- are the single biggest point of disagreement putting the two Koreas at odds as they fight over what to do first, between easing international sanctions on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and dismantling the programs themselves.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un publicly spoke of an “exponentially bigger” nuclear arsenal, having shown off his latest weapons, which can deliver nuclear attacks “anywhere and anytime.” Nuclear attacks are a reality if South Korea and the US do not suspend their field maneuvers, according to the 39-year-old leader.

Analysts expect higher inter-Korea tensions for some time. North Koreans celebrate the birth of late founder Kim Il-sung on April 15, the “Day of the Sun,” and to a lesser extent July 27, when they commemorate the 1950-53 Korean War truce.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
