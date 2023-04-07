 Back To Top
National

Meth user arrested after falling into YouTuber’s trap

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 17:25       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 17:25
(123rf)
(123rf)

A man in his 40s was arrested by police Friday morning on charges of using and possessing methamphetamine after being reported by a YouTuber.

The man is reported to have texted a woman on an anonymous chatting app proposing they have sex and take methamphetamine together, but the woman was a trap set by the YouTuber, who specializes in tracking downs.

The YouTuber told police at around 2:30 a.m. that he saw a man in possession of drugs in Seoul’s Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu. Police were immediately dispatched to the scene and caught the man in six minutes.

Seoul Gangbuk Police Station said Friday that the 48-year-old, whose name has not been disclosed, is accused of breaching the Narcotics Control Act.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
