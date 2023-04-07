 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul stocks close over 1% higher on chip rally

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 16:06       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 16:06
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Frida. (Yonhap)

Seoul stocks closed over 1 percent higher Friday on a tech and semiconductor rally following Samsung's first-quarter guidance results. The Korean won rose against the dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 31.18 points, or 1.27 percent, to close at 2,490.41.

Trading volume was heavy at 578.3 million shares worth 11.1 trillion won ($8.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 433 to 419.

Retail investors snapped up a net 999.4 billion won worth of shares, outpacing foreign and institutional buying of a combined 983.8 billion won.

Investor sentiment improved following Samsung's announcement it will cut memory chip output to "meaningful levels" in its first-quarter guidance before the market opened, analyst Lee Kyoung-min from Daishin Securities said.

Meanwhile, investors are bracing for a series of key macroeconomic data set to be released next week, for cues on the US Federal Reserve's next policy direction.

In Seoul, chipmakers led gains, while market heavyweights ended mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 4.33 percent to 65,000 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 6.32 percent to 89,100 won.

Shares of K-pop agency Hybe added 5.85 percent to 217,000 won on the news BTS member Jimin's single claimed the No. 1 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, becoming the first South Korean solo artist to top the list.

Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor stayed unchanged at 185,100 won, major battery maker Samsung SDI dipped 0.94 percent to 738,000 won, and national carrier Korean Air declined 0.22 percent to 22,750 won.

The local currency closed at 1,316.7 won against the US dollar, up 2.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

